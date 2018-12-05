Volvo’s Payload Plus sheds the pounds

Volvo Trucks’ new Payload Plus packages for VNR and VNL trucks have been unveiled to maximize payloads and fuel economy in weight-sensitive applications like tankers, bulk haulers, and specific dry van operations.

Up to 540 lb. are shed from VNR regional tractors, and more than 335 lb. comes off the VNL long-haul models.

Lightweight components in the Payload Plus packages include a horizontal exhaust, aluminum wheels, and lightweight chassis components. Other opportunities to reduce weight can include optimized wheelbases and frame rail thicknesses.