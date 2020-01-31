Wabco updates diagnostic toolbox

Wabco’s Toolbox Plus diagnostic software has been updated to support the company’s latest product releases.

The electronic tool now supports Intelligent Antilock Braking System (iABS) for trailers, Modular Braking System Platform (mBSP) for trucks, and the TailGuard reverse collision avoidance system for trucks and trailers.

Its new roll call feature automatically identifies installed Wabco systems when connected to the vehicles, and prepopulates warranty forms with VIN, fault codes, and other information.

As with the version of the tool that it replaces, Toolbox Plus can be used to program electronic control units.

The software is available through one-, two- and three-year subscriptions.