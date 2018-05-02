Workhorse using Dana axle

Dana and Workhorse Group have joined forces to develop a city delivery vehicle featuring Dana Spicer’s electrified integrated e-Drive axle.

The axle sheds 388 lb. when compared to other options, in an optimized package that allows for more battery space inside the frame rails and accommodates features such as side steps, the companies say.

The eS5700r model for Class 3 vehicles is designed to drop in to existing suspensions, and has a nominal voltage of 380 VAC and peak power of 130 kW. It features a water-glycol-cooled motor and inverter, and integrated electronically controlled parking feature. With disc brakes it weighs in at 673 lb.

Its larger counterpart — the eS9000r for Class 4, 5 and 6 – has 237 kW of maximum power and 400-650 VAC of nominal voltage, and weighs 816 lb. with disc brakes.