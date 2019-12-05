Truck News

Yokohama 114R UWB to replace RY407

Yokohama Tire has unveiled a new regional haul trailer tire, the 114R ultra wide-base (UWB) model, replacing the RY407 model.

The 114R is immediately available in a 445/50R22.5, while a 455/50/22.5 will be available in the first quarter of 2020.

The tire is designed to meet the needs of high-scrub operations, featuring benefits such as superior cut and chip resistance, extended tread life, and improved fuel efficiency, the company says.

Tread life is supported by a 16/32 depth, as well as a zero-degree belt which promises a stable footprint that supports even wear.

The 114R’s construction is further strengthened with funnel-shaped step grooves to help keep stones and other debris from reaching the bottom of the grooves, where casing damage can occur.

