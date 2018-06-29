You can now get Giti tires

Giti Tire commercial offerings are rolling into North America, with a lineup of longhaul, regional, urban/light-duty and mixed-service products.

Pronounced “G-T”, the Singapore-based company already offers original equipment commercial tires to more than 300 truck and bus models around the world. It has an R&D Center in South Carolina as well.

There are 17 tread patterns and 59 SKUs available here. Among the products are a regional steer tire (GSR225), longhaul ultra-wide-base drive tire (GDL633FS), longhaul ultra-wide-base trailer tire (GTL933FS), and all-position mixed service tire (GAM851).