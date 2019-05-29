Zonar adds new tablet to offerings

Zonar has added a ruggedized Samsung Galaxy Tab Active2 to its portfolio of devices.

The new devices are available with a certified plan that offers access to Zonar apps and certified apps from the Google Play Store. It comes with device security, a data plan, and Zonar SIMs. An alternative Open Plan allows customers to use their own data plans.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab Active2 is certified to meet military MIL-STD-810 standards for durability in the face of pressure, temperatures, vibrations and drops, and is rated IP68 to measure resistance to water and dust. Physical buttons are included, so the device can be operated with work gloves, the company says. The display can also be used when wet.