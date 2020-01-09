Zonar app to deliver Cummins over-the-air updates

Zonar is now offering Cummins Connected Software Updates, supporting over-the-air engine updates with the Zonar OTAir app.

Details about the required updates for specific engines are offered through a Cummins portal. But the Zonar device is more than a simple conduit for the data. OTAir also helps to ensure data security during the transfers by validating the VIN to ensure the correct vehicle receives the right update.

The engine updates themselves are seen as a way to reduce downtime and costs relating to shop visits, while also introducing the latest engine software to ensure vehicles run efficiently and safely.

“With Cummins Connected Software Updates, over-the-air programming for commercial vehicles is no longer a future concept,” said Gary Schmidt, Zonar’s vice-president of business solutions. “Through our ongoing collaboration with Cummins, we’re bringing a smartphone accessible solution to market that helps fleets eliminate the need to schedule shop visits for calibrations. We believe this will help spur the creation of broader industry innovations focused on reducing the time spent by fleets waiting for updates.”

