40% of inspected trucks placed OOS during Hwy. 17 enforcement in Ontario

Officers placed four of the 10 commercial motor vehicles inspected out of service during a safety initiative on Highway 17 in Laurentian Hills, Ont.

Members of the Upper Ottawa Valley detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police, along with Ministry of Transportation enforcement officers, conducted the blitz on March 24 with a focus on mechanical safety.

In total, 40 commercial motor vehicles were stopped. Ten underwent Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance inspections, resulting in four being taken out of service.

(File photo: Leo Barros)

Officers laid 14 charges under the Highway Traffic Act for offences including improper brakes, failing to conduct pre-trip inspections, failing to display licence plates and logbook-related deficiencies. One additional charge was laid under the Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act.

OPP officers also conducted more than 30 roadside alcohol screening tests using an approved screening device. All drivers were found to be in compliance with the zero blood-alcohol requirement for commercial drivers.