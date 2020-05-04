Alberta commercial vehicle enforcement to get new look

RED DEER, Alta. – Commercial vehicle enforcement in Alberta has been moved to the Alberta Sheriffs department, within the province’s Ministry of Justice and Solicitor General.

But truck drivers shouldn’t expect any significant changes, aside from new uniforms and eventually armed enforcement officers.

(Photo: Alberta Sheriffs)

“The biggest change the industry and the public will see is, our shoulder flashes will change. Other than that, our uniforms are basically identical,” Kathy Golem, superintendent with the Sheriff’s Highway Patrol told Today’s Trucking.

Commercial vehicle enforcement will be carried out by the same regime that previously worked under the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement branch. Their vehicle fleet will gradually be updated to reflect the new Sheriffs markings, Alberta Sheriffs said in a Facebook post.

The move was made to increase efficiencies by potentially moving to a single-unit dispatch, and possibly collocating some officers.

“Bringing the two organizations together will result in coordinated command and deployment throughout the province, as well as reduced administration costs. Having CVE officers in the Alberta Sheriffs will make it easier to fill traffic enforcement positions internally from a pool of qualified candidates,” Alberta Sheriffs posted.

Alberta Sheriffs officers are permitted to carry firearms, and are trained on their use. This will be extended to commercial vehicle enforcement officers, but the Covid-19 outbreak has put their training and arming on hold for now, Golem says. Neighboring Saskatchewan also has armed commercial vehicle enforcement officers.