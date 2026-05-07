Bradford West Gwillimbury, Ont., enforcement puts one-third of inspected vehicles OOS
South Simcoe Police Service, the Ontario Provincial Police and the Ontario Ministry of Transportation placed eight commercial vehicles out of service during a one-day enforcement blitz in Bradford West Gwillimbury.
The agencies conducted the commercial motor vehicle initiative on April 30 at the Bob Fallis Arena.
Officers and inspectors completed 23 commercial vehicle inspections during the operation.
The enforcement effort resulted in 46 provincial offence notices and the removal of two sets of licence plates. Police said the main violations involved unsafe equipment, including tires and brakes, insecure loads, improper licence classes and overweight vehicles.
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Are the police and MTO not concerned at all about 1/3 of the vehicles being operated on the road being unsafe? Are the Police and MTO aware that their complete lack of enforcement is the cause of this?
Operators all over Ontario look at these one day, once per year blitzes as a cost of doing business. They pay their fines and say, ‘see ya next year!’. Hopefully lawyers representing individuals hurt by operationally deficient trucks are also seeing the lack of enforcement as the root cause and include the Province of Ontario as a Defendant.