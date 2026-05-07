Bradford West Gwillimbury, Ont., enforcement puts one-third of inspected vehicles OOS

South Simcoe Police Service, the Ontario Provincial Police and the Ontario Ministry of Transportation placed eight commercial vehicles out of service during a one-day enforcement blitz in Bradford West Gwillimbury.

The agencies conducted the commercial motor vehicle initiative on April 30 at the Bob Fallis Arena.

Officers and inspectors completed 23 commercial vehicle inspections during the operation.

(Photo: South Simcoe Police Service)

The enforcement effort resulted in 46 provincial offence notices and the removal of two sets of licence plates. Police said the main violations involved unsafe equipment, including tires and brakes, insecure loads, improper licence classes and overweight vehicles.