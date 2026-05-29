CTA calls for tougher penalties for worker misclassification, wage theft

The Canadian Trucking Alliance is calling for tougher federal penalties against employers engaged in worker misclassification and wage theft as part of ongoing labor and enforcement consultations led by Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC).

CTA said it participated in a series of recent consultations examining both the federal Administrative Monetary Penalty (AMP) system and broader labor relations rules affecting federally regulated industries.

The labor relations review focused heavily on gaps in the collective bargaining process and a rise in labor disruptions across rail, air and marine transportation sectors. For trucking, discussions also centered on worker misclassification and Driver Inc. practices, along with the implementation of federally mandated paid medical leave provisions.

ESDC invited CTA to participate in roundtable sessions with departmental officials, the minister of jobs and families, and the secretary of state for labour. The alliance also submitted formal written comments.

“Stable labor relations are essential for both workers and employers, and we need stronger enforcement measures to address ongoing non-compliance issues such as worker misclassification and wage theft,” said Jonathan Blackham, director of policy and public affairs with CTA.

Blackham said CTA is advocating for stronger penalties under the AMP system for employers found guilty of misclassification and wage theft violations, as well as broader use of daily penalties for repeat offenders.

“We also continue to raise longstanding concerns regarding the implementation of the 10 paid sick day requirements,” he added.

The consultations have now concluded, with the federal government expected to review feedback and determine next steps.