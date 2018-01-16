CTA concerned about carbon pricing scheme

OTTAWA, Ont. – The Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) has expressed concerns about a national carbon pricing system, which could give U.S.-based carriers a competitive advantage over those from Canada.

The draft legislative proposal was issued for public comment today. Public comments will be accepted until Apr. 9.

The CTA has already made its concerns known. It worries about escalating carbon pricing in Canada, when the U.S. has no carbon tax. It also worries the carbon pricing system will be administratively burdensome for Canadian carriers, and that U.S.-based carriers operating here won’t have to comply at all.

“The key questions moving forward will centre around how the carbon compliance system will be administered, what price carbon is set at compared to U.S. markets moving forward and how the federal government and provinces plan to reinvest in green technology for our industry using the carbon fees collected,” said CTA president Stephen Laskowski. “Ottawa has been very open to discussing our concerns related to the implementation of the carbon tax to date. CTA expects this open dialogue to continue.”

The CTA said it will review this draft federal proposal over the next few months and update the industry following its board meeting in March.