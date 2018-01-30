CTA offers ideas to improve trucking harmonization

OTTAWA, Ont. – The Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) has made 11 suggestions for improving trucking harmonization in Canada, in a submission to the Council of Transport Ministers.
The Council established a federal/provincial/territorial task force in September 2016 to identify areas that would benefit from increased harmonization in the trucking sector. The trucking industry provided feedback through 2017.
“CTA applauds the Council of Ministers for their leadership on this effort. To assist the task force in their mandate, CTA and provincial trucking associations put their heads together and offered input on 11 key issues that can be addressed to improve harmonization for inter-provincial trucking operations that focused on productivity, a level playing field, safety and the environment,” said Stephen Laskowski, CTA president and CEO.
Highlights of CTA’s submission include:
“This is a great opportunity for further collaboration between industry and government,” says Laskowski. “CTA commends the provincial trucking associations for their efforts in contributing to our submission and looks forward to working with all interests in addressing the issues identified.”
Have your say: