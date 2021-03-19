CTA says ELD certification process proceeding well

The Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) says third-party certification of electronic logging devices (ELDs) is proceeding well, and that fleets will have a “plethora” of devices to choose from.

It also says it has helped the Canadian Council of Motor Transport Administrators (CCMTA) to come up with a phased-in enforcement strategy, once ELDs are required beginning June 12.

“In February, CTA submitted a 12-month progressive enforcement strategy to CCMTA that would allow the enforcement community to deal with carriers operating paper logs; ELDs, separately, certified and non-certified, as the mandate takes shape starting in June,” said CTA president Stephen Laskowski. “CTA looks forward to when industry and government can exchange dialogue in the near future on the final elements of the 12-month progressive enforcement strategy.”

CTA reports more than a dozen vendors have submitted ELDs to FPInnovations for third-party certification, with some submitting multiple devices assuring the market has sufficient choice.

Omnitracs ELD (Photo: Omnitracs)

It advises fleets that have not yet selected an ELD to engage with vendors to choose a device that will be compliant.

“Many resources are available on the internet for carriers on the types of questions they should be asking ELD vendors as devices are completing or undergoing the process to be certified,” said CTA senior vice-president Geoff Wood. “To build on existing materials already available, CTA will be organizing a free webinar with its Team Canada Elite ELD vendors to help assist carriers with questions carriers can be asking vendors engaged in the Canadian process and their plans for certification to meet the requirements of the Canadian ELD mandate.”

Registration for the webinar is available here.

So far, no devices have been certified, giving them Transport Canada approval. As devices become certified, they’ll be posted to this Transport Canada list.