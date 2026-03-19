CTOA plans national freight security initiative as cargo theft surges

The Canadian Truck Operators Association (CTOA) says it is planning a national freight security initiative aimed at combating a sharp rise in cargo, trailer and equipment theft across Canada.

The move comes as cargo theft becomes increasingly organized and costly, with industry estimates pegging North American losses at about $725 million in 2025.

“This is not just a trucking issue, it is a national supply chain and economic security issue that requires coordinated action,” said Tej Dulat of CTOA.

With more than 70% of domestic freight in Canada moved by truck, the association warns that escalating theft is a growing threat to supply chain stability, affecting carriers, brokers, shippers and insurers alike.

Law enforcement and industry stakeholders have reported a rise in theft activity in major freight corridors, particularly in the Greater Toronto Area and Peel Region, where hundreds of incidents have been recorded in recent years.

Criminal networks are using increasingly sophisticated tactics, including fraudulent carrier identities, fictitious pickups and coordinated theft operations targeting high-value loads.

In response, CTOA has begun facilitating information sharing among members to flag suspicious activity and emerging patterns. The planned national initiative would build on that effort through a broader coordination framework involving industry, law enforcement and government.

“Freight and trailer theft is no longer an isolated issue affecting a few companies,” Dulat said. “It is becoming a broader supply chain security challenge.”

The proposed initiative includes developing real-time information-sharing tools, an industry alert system to warn fleets and drivers of theft risks, and stronger collaboration with federal, provincial and municipal authorities.

CTOA is also looking to promote security training and improve data collection and reporting around cargo theft incidents.

The association said it will engage stakeholders in the coming weeks as it works to formalize the initiative.