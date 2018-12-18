Doug Ford visits Challenger

Ontario Premier tours facility, visits staff, and hears about trucking’s top issues
CAMBRIDGE, Ont. – Drivers, technicians and office staff at Challenger Motor Freight had a big surprise Dec. 17, as Ontario Premier Doug Ford and other provincial officials visited the company.
The visit was kept secret from most employees, due to security concerns. However, the Premier walked through the entire facility, shaking hands and posing for pictures with staff. He even got to climb behind the wheel of a truck, smiling broadly from behind the wheel. The Premier was accompanied by Minister of Transportation, Jeff Yurek, and Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, Todd Smith.
Ford was a guest of Challenger Motor Freight executives, who then had the opportunity to brief him on key industry issues. Ontario Trucking Association president Stephen Laskowski, and chairman David Carruth of One for Freight, were also present.
The skilled labor shortage was the main topic discussed during the meeting that followed the tour, and specifically the Driver Inc. employment model that has become widespread in Ontario. The model, now condemned by the federal Canada Revenue Agency and Employment and Social Development Canada, has provincial implications as well, as the loophole is thought to protect employees and employers from federal and provincial tax obligations.
Dan Einwechter, founder and chairman of Challenger, told Ford that trucking companies that have adopted the Driver Inc. model are skipping out on WSIB payments to the province. He estimated the model is costing the federal and provincial governments $600 million to $1 billion per year across the country.
“Some of that is federal, but a lot of that is provincial,” Einwechter explained, noting one 1,000-truck fleet he knows of is saving about $12 million in tax payments by exploiting the loophole.
In addition to calling for a crackdown on Driver Inc., Einwechter also appealed to Ford to allow the trucking industry to tap into immigration to address its dire labor shortage. He would like to see the Ontario Foreign Worker program re-opened.
“It’s hard to get drivers to move trucks,” Einwechter said. “In some ways, that’s good for us, because that’s a restrictor and our rates go up. But as a citizen, it’s not good. We are out of balance right now in terms of supply and demand. We need more drivers because we need to get grocery store shelves stocked, we need to get food on the table and we need to get computers for kids at school and hospital beds for grandma at the hospital.”
Einwechter said Challenger has had success with the foreign worker program in the past, and at one time about 80 of its 1,600 or so drivers were recruited through it.
“They were wonderfully skilled people,” he said. “Some federal decisions were made and they got shooed away.”
Einwechter invited Ford to create a trial program, and volunteered to participate.
“I’m extremely proud of what we’d do here and how we’d administer it,” Einwechter said.
Laskowski agreed, and called on Ford to extend the foreign worker program that’s available to the construction industry, to trucking.
“That pilot program in Ontario right now that’s working for the construction industry – we want to be a part of it,” he said. “We also need to protect people coming into Canada, to ensure they’re not going to an employer that is not going to give them the rights they deserve as an employee. We need some labor. I have a member in Northern Ontario that has 20 trucks parked on the side of the fence, not because he can’t get the loads to move, he can’t get drivers. That’s not good for Ontario, it’s not good for the economy, and it’s not good for our sector.”
Carruth said even small carriers would benefit from the program.
“For us, we’re always looking for five drivers,” he said. “A program like this, although it’s only five drivers, would help us as a small carrier to bring in Canadians who want to be here.”
And they’re high-paying jobs, Carruth added, noting One for Freight’s local drivers earn at least $75,000 a year and longhaul drivers a minimum of $85,000.
Ford said the labor shortage is not unique to trucking.
“We are hearing this in every single industry, everywhere we go,” the Premier said. “I’ve heard it at my own company in the printing business. It’s a lack of qualified people and retention.”
Trucking officials at the meeting also called for more enforcement across the industry.
“Our main message to the government is, we want to help,” Laskowski said. “We don’t expect handouts, all we expect is a level playing field…how to level the playing field without costing you a dollar.”
He pointed out every restaurant in the province faces health inspections, yet more than 90% of the province’s trucking companies have never been audited. Einwechter reiterated that the province shouldn’t have to shoulder the cost of increased enforcement.
“We are asking for something, but as an industry, we have to be committed to doing the training ourselves,” he said. “We have to throw money at it – we can’t just say ‘We want, we need,’ we have to show…we’ve done it here. We spend a ton on training and we’re prepared to do more.”
Laskowski agreed: “We want to see everyone get some form of (inspection) and the industry pays for it, not the taxpayer. This is a for-profit industry and the cost of it should be borne by the industry.”
Ford listened attentively throughout the 30-minute briefing, and promised to get back to the industry with some solutions in the new year. He also called on the industry to help the province identify red tape and redundant regulations that can be eliminated.
Dan knows and so does the OTA if you want to attract people you have to pay, stop bidding contracts low if it’s cheap leave it on the dock. There was a recent study that showed in today’s dollars if you added the cost of inflation drivers should be making north of 110,000. Maybe you don’t need a 1,000 trucks when you lose the cheap freight.
Ya, figures. Go talk to a mega carrier that hires immigrants and gets their trucks and fuel at half the price anyone else can buy it.
How about you go talk to all the owner operators and small businesses that are going broke because of the over priced fuel and emission motors that are putting us bankrupt.
Why is it all over the news that fuel is at it’s lowest price in years ($48.83 a barrel today) and yet we are still paying $1.329 at the pumps in northern Ontario. It has not come down at all.
Along with the shortage of drivers, there should also be the consistency in the rates as well. Every industry has some standardized rates except for the trucking industry. One Broker is paying to one carrier like around $2000 for a load from point A to Point B and the same broker is giving the same load to another carrier $1500 and when the question is asked to the broker, then the broker blacklists the carrier. Also many instances, the one load is brokered like at 3-4 levels before it reaches the actual carrier who is hauling the load, so the rates are at the lowest for the Carrier and all the brokers in-between are surviving because of the Carrier. There should be some transparency as to how much the Shipper is paying to the Broker and how much the broker is paying to the Carrier. I am in this industry for more than 20 years now and for the trucking industry every cost has increased except for the rates. The rates is the ONLY thing that has come down in this market. There are tons of Brokers in the market and the brokers are raising big buildings whereas for the small carriers, it is even getting harder to survive because of :
1. Driver shortage and retention.
2. Increased cost of trucking due to high insurance and Fuel prices
along with all the higher operating costs.
Did Challenger mention to Doug that the $75000 for a local driver is only if the driver works 60+ hrs a week.
The reason people don’t do this job is wages vs hours out. A lot of us sitting in traffic not making anything.
Don’t seem right a job that requires you to work 12 to 14 hrs / day and only make $75000 a year.
If your not out there doing the job, then you have no idea what most of us have to deal with in a day.
So true Mark truckers sit for hours and do not get paid maybe Ford should make a note of that. Truckers sacrafice alot of Family time and do not get paid enough there life is in jeopardy daily when on the road.
There isn’t a driver shortage… there’s a shortage of drivers who are willing to be away from home for pay that’s marginally better than what a 7/11 clerk makes… also companies that advertise a sign on bonus and then find all sorts of crappy ways to avoid paying it… penalties for being late on the driver’s but no standby time for drivers who have to wait to get their loads or wait to unload…
The problem with the trucking industry is that the big trucking is cheating the drivers the ones who’s taking all the life chances out there on the road .it make no sense dispatcher is making 30 times more then the truckers who’s away from home who risk they lives every day while they sit in those safe offices. The averages company driver bring home 1100 a week .from running 5500 miles so why would anyone want to drive otr it makes no sense
M.E.L.T. is a good start, Driver trainer certification if handled correctly will be another step towards safer roads. There are other factors behind the scenes however that need addressing in my opinion, such as the lack of MTO audits being done. Take for instance the company that employed the individual responsible for the Alberta tragedy, of which they are not alone. There was a lot of media coverage on that, rightly so, but fatalities and injuries happen far too often and all over North America, that are never heard of by the general public and greatly affect lives. MELT needs to be delivered by qualified instructors in the class, truck and yard with more emphasis on backing and road safety maneuvering. At its core, if delivered properly, the MELT program should be considered the “basic training” in the industry, with mentorship by again another qualified instructor at the carrier. Accolades to the Carriers that have taken this on, further instructing their new hires and then assigning them mentors to hone the skills in real life situations and advising them of how to handle the day to day tasks such as logs, vehicle inspection, boarder crossing and company specific paperwork to just name a few. At this point I would also like to stress the importance of recognizing transport drivers as trade professionals and implementing graduated licence classes for at least the classification of the “A” licence apprenticeships. Automatic transmissions are here and most are evolving to them however manual transmissions are still around. At the drive test centres and at truck driving schools it is common to be taught how to drive on an auto transmission and be tested on one. The problem arises when one such taught takes a carrier road test on a manual transmission truck and is incapable. As I am led to believe this is not settled in the MELT program and could cause ongoing problems. A few years back there was talk of the Ministry hiring TPA’s (Third Party Auditors) to achieve more audits, I’m not sure how that panned out but more audits need to be performed, with training holding a more weighted importance than it does.