Kamloops, B.C., Roadcheck blitz results in 44 tickets, 38 repair orders

More than 400 commercial vehicles were inspected during a three-day 24-hour-a-day enforcement operation near Kamloops as part of the 2026 Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance International’s Roadcheck, B.C. Highway Patrol reported.

The three-day operation ran from May 12 to 14 and involved B.C. Highway Patrol officers and partner agencies conducting inspections at locations on both sides of Kamloops and along Highway 5A. The initiative was part of the annual North America-wide enforcement campaign focused on commercial vehicle safety, according to a news release.

During the operation, officers checked thousands of commercial vehicles and carried out more than 400 inspections. The enforcement effort resulted in 44 violation tickets, 59 written warnings, and 38 notice-and-order violations requiring defects to be repaired.

(Photo: B.C. Highway Patrol)

The results represented an increase from the 2025 Roadcheck operation, during which officers issued 31 violation tickets, 29 written warnings, and 28 notice-and-order violations.

“This is a year-over-year effort where we pool resources to check commercial vehicles on our highways,” said Insp. Rob Nason, officer in charge of B.C. Highway Patrol’s Central Region. “The majority of commercial vehicles and drivers that we check are following the rules. We want to support them by enforcing the law against operators who cut corners.”