OPP charge truck driver with distracted driving in Ottawa

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Ontario Provincial Police officers in Ottawa stopped a transport truck driver on Highway 417 near Parkdale Avenue on March 18, shortly before 4 p.m., for distracted driving.

The driver faces a $615 fine, three demerit points, and a three-day licence suspension.

In a social media post, OPP said distracted driving remains the leading cause of serious and fatal collisions in Ontario, ahead of impaired driving.

Picture of a truck stopped by police
(Photo: OPP)
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