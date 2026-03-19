OPP charge truck driver with distracted driving in Ottawa
Ontario Provincial Police officers in Ottawa stopped a transport truck driver on Highway 417 near Parkdale Avenue on March 18, shortly before 4 p.m., for distracted driving.
The driver faces a $615 fine, three demerit points, and a three-day licence suspension.
In a social media post, OPP said distracted driving remains the leading cause of serious and fatal collisions in Ontario, ahead of impaired driving.
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