Ottawa enforcement initiative puts 38% of inspected trucks OOS

More than one-third of the commercial vehicles inspected during a safety blitz in Ottawa were taken out of service.

The Ottawa Police Service Road Safety Unit, working with the Ontario Ministry of Transportation and the Ontario Provincial Police, conducted the enforcement initiative June 17 at Fred Barrett Arena on Leitrim Road.

Officers and inspectors completed 55 commercial vehicle inspections, with 21 vehicles placed out of service, representing 38% of those inspected.

(Photo: Ottawa Police)

The blitz also resulted in 45 charges, the removal of two license plates and the removal of one improper annual commercial vehicle inspection sticker.

Inspectors identified deficiencies involving brakes, breakaway devices, wheels and tires, directional and brake signals, suspension components, load securement, a disqualified driver and an improper driver’s license.

Charges included offences related to improper tires, failure to complete daily trip inspections, expired annual inspections, improper brakes, CVOR violations, overweight vehicles, major defects, permit violations, Towing and Storage Safety and Enforcement Act offences and inoperative directional signals.