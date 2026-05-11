Police nab two truckers for alcohol-related violations on same Thunder Bay, Ont., road in two days

Two commercial truck drivers were found to have alcohol-related driving violations within two days on the same road in Thunder Bay, Ont., including one driver accused of impaired operation after police discovered open vodka bottles inside the cab.

The incidents occurred on Dawson Road and involved the same member of the Thunder Bay detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police conducting traffic enforcement and mandatory alcohol screening, according to an OPP social media post.

On May 7, at about 2:45 p.m., the officer stopped a tractor-trailer for a designated truck route offence. During mandatory alcohol screening, the driver was arrested for impaired operation and operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration over the legal limit.

The officer found numerous open vodka bottles in the cab that were readily accessible to the driver, according to a social media post.

The driver was charged with impaired operation, dangerous operation, failing to provide a breath sample, having alcohol readily available in the vehicle, and disobeying designated truck route signs.

Police said the driver’s license was suspended for 90 days and the tractor was impounded for seven days.

The previous day, on May 6, the same officer stopped another tractor-trailer on Dawson Road and conducted mandatory alcohol screening. Police said the driver registered a warn-range reading, resulting in a seven-day license suspension.