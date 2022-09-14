Canadian Roadcheck inspections ground 22.6% of vehicles

Canadian enforcement teams placed 22.6% of inspected vehicles out of service during the international Roadcheck blitz that was conducted May 17-19, compared to a 23.8% out-of-service rate in the U.S.

Teams completed 3,359 Level 1 inspections on this side of the border, placing 760 vehicles and 191 drivers out of service, the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) reports. In the U.S., there were 33,196 Level 1 inspections, with 7,912 vehicles and 2,051 drivers placed out of service.

Level 1 inspections involve 37 steps and include vehicles and drivers.

(Photo: John G. Smith)

A special focus was on wheel ends (tire and wheel) violations across North America, representing 22.8% of vehicle-related out-of-service violations. That still trailed brake systems, which accounted for 25.2% of the violations. Defective service brakes and lights, each representing just over 12%, and cargo securement at 10.6% rounded out the Top 5 issues.

In Canada and the U.S., false logs clearly dominated driver-related violations, at 42.6% of the total. Trailing behind that were drivers with the wrong class of licence (26.3% of the total), Hours of Service (8.1%), suspended licence (5.8%), and no medical card (4.9%).

But most equipment and drivers were good to go. Truckers earned CVSA decals for 10,135 power units and 3,876 trailers, meaning the equipment won’t be subject to inspections for the next three months.

Inspectors conducted 58,287 North American Standard inspections, consisting of 36,555 Level I inspections; 12,411 Level II inspections that involve reviewing the driver’s operating credentials and requirements and includes only vehicle inspection items that can be inspected without the inspector physically getting under the vehicle; 8,171 Level III inspections that consist of driver credentials and operating requirements inspection; and 1,150 Level V inspections that involve vehicle inspection items and may be conducted without a driver present, at any location.

In Canada and the U.S., loading was the top issue among the 95 hazardous material and dangerous goods violations, representing 31.5% of the total. This was followed by placards (21%), shipping papers (15.5%), package integrity (12.9%) and training certificates (5.9%).

Inspectors checked safety belt usage during inspections and identified 472 seatbelt violations.

Canada’s Top 5 vehicle OOS violations

Brake systems – 588 — 38% Cargo securement — 287 — 18.6% Defective service brakes — 161 — 10.4% Lights — 133 — 8.6% Tires — 126 — 8.2%

Canada’s Top 5 driver OOS violations

Hours of Service — 219 — 76.3% Wrong class licence — 21 — 7.3% False logs — 20 — 7% Suspended licence — 9 — 3.1% Violating licence restriction (tied) — 6 — 2.1%

Drugs (tied) — 6 — 2.1%

Canada’s Top 5 dangerous goods OOS violations