Saskatchewan expands wide-base tire pilot

REGINA, Sask. – Saskatchewan’s single wide-base tire pilot will continue for another year, allowing trucks to increase the weight and operate on all paved national highway systems in the province.

The project launched last year and allowed trucks to increase the weight on 455 millimeter or wider super singles from 3,850 kgs to 4,250 kgs (9,369 lbs) per tire.

“We are pleased to continue working with the Saskatchewan trucking industry to help reduce their operating costs and effect on greenhouse gas emissions to our environment,” said David Marit, minister of Highways and Infrastructure. “We are extending the free permit period for another year while we finalize the fee and administration process for wide-base single tires here in the province.”

Following the year extension of the pilot, a fee will be collected for the use of super singles with a weight above 3,850 kgs to offset, what the government said, the cost of additional damage the tires inflict on roads.

Susan Ewart, executive director of the Saskatchewan Trucking Association, is pleased with the progress.

“Single wide tires help the trucking industry to reduce fuel consumption, which helps reduce operating costs, costs to end users, and allows the industry to assist the country in meeting its greenhouse gas reduction targets,” said Ewart. “The more companies that can use them, the better. This route expansion allows for just that.”

Permits for the use of single wide-base tires are valid for the following routes:

• Highway 1 from the Manitoba border to the Alberta border

• Highway 2 from Moose Jaw to Highway 11 at Chamberlain

• Highway 2 from Prince Albert to La Ronge

• Highway 4 from Highway 15 to Highway 7

• Highway 6 from Highway 39 to Melfort

• Highway 7 from Saskatoon to the Alberta border

• Highway 10 from Highway 1 to Yorkton

• Highway 11 from Regina to Saskatoon

• Highway 11 and Highway 2 from Saskatoon to Prince Albert

• Highway 15 from Highway 11 to Highway 4

• Highway 16 from the Manitoba border to the Alberta border

• Highway 39 from Highway 6 to the United States border

• Global Transportation Hub to Highway 1 via Dewdney Avenue and Pinkie Road

Over the past year, the STA has been working with industry stakeholders to help facilitate the transfer of information from carriers using super singles to the government to aid in the decision-making process.

The STA encourages any carrier with questions about single wide-base tires to contact the association directly.

