Second ELD certification body announced

A second electronic logging device (ELD) certification agency has been approved by Transport Canada.

CSA Group will join FPInnovations as the second third-party organization available to approve ELDs for use in Canada. Canada’s ELD mandate went into effect June 12 for federally regulated carriers, but no devices have been approved to date. An approved third-party must first verify the devices meet the Canadian technical standard before Transport Canada allows them.

“I would like to congratulate CSA Group on becoming a certification body for electronic logging devices. We now have two certification organizations for these devices, which is a win for industry and safety alike,” said federal Transport Minister Omar Alghabra. “We have worked closely with industry and the provinces and territories on the implementation of these devices. Thanks to our collective efforts, Canadians can have confidence in the enhanced safety benefits these devices will bring. I look forward to seeing electronic logging devices rolling out on our roads in 2021.”

Private Motor Truck Council of Canada (PMTC) president Mike Millian also welcomed the news.

Omnitracs ELD (Photo: Omnitracs)

“The PMTC is pleased to see the CSA announced a second certification body for the testing of ELDs. With FPInnovations being the only approved body until now, capacity has been an issue,” he said.

“With the announcement of a second group, this will provide some relief and gives manufacturers of logging devices another option for device submission. Hopefully this latest development will get us closer to seeing a list of approved devices populating Transport Canada’s list of approved devices in the near future. The bottom line, in order to get us in a place where full enforcement of the mandate can be achieved buy June 12, 2022, we must soon begin to see approved devices on the market place.”