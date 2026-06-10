Truck driver, carrier face 17 charges after same major defects found a week later
A truck driver and company in Ontario are sharing 17 charges after a commercial vehicle was found with the same major defects that had placed it out of service the previous week.
“The good news — no new defects. The bad news — none of the original defects were fixed!” Ontario Provincial Police said in a social media post.
A member of the Caledon OPP community mobilization unit stopped the truck on June 8. The vehicle had been placed out of service by Ministry of Transportation officers for multiple defects the previous week.
Upon inspection, the same major defects were found and had not been properly repaired.
The OPP said that, somehow, the operator received new plates, and the vehicle had been certified to be back on the road. The new plates were seized, and the tractor and trailer were removed from the road again.
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In this case, the operator should be immediately shut down pending investigation. The paperwork for the plates needs to be pulled and see how this happened. Likely the operator fraudulently declared this as a lost plate which was replaced by Service Ontario. They need to investigate how the OOS unit was removed from the road – they better produce a tow bill. The MTO needs to find these holes and plug them. The person committing the fraud needs to be charged.
We need real enforcement NOW – not this waste of time where the officer pulls over the same trucks for the same things. You can bet that this happens all over Ontario.