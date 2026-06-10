Truck driver, carrier face 17 charges after same major defects found a week later

A truck driver and company in Ontario are sharing 17 charges after a commercial vehicle was found with the same major defects that had placed it out of service the previous week.

“The good news — no new defects. The bad news — none of the original defects were fixed!” Ontario Provincial Police said in a social media post.

A member of the Caledon OPP community mobilization unit stopped the truck on June 8. The vehicle had been placed out of service by Ministry of Transportation officers for multiple defects the previous week.

Upon inspection, the same major defects were found and had not been properly repaired.

The OPP said that, somehow, the operator received new plates, and the vehicle had been certified to be back on the road. The new plates were seized, and the tractor and trailer were removed from the road again.