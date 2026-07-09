Truck driver faces impaired, dangerous driving charges in Ontario

A commercial truck driver is facing impaired and dangerous driving charges after Ontario Provincial Police received reports of a truck swerving across Highway 400 and nearly colliding with other vehicles.

Members of the Ontario Provincial Police West Parry Sound detachment responded to the traffic complaint on June 23 at about 11:30 p.m.

Police said the southbound commercial vehicle was reported swerving within its lane, striking the shoulder, crossing the centre line and nearly causing collisions with other motorists.

Officers located and stopped the truck. After speaking with the driver and observing signs of impairment, they conducted a standard field sobriety test and arrested the driver.

Manpreet Singh, 27, of Brantford, Ont., was charged with operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs, dangerous operation, window obstructed and failing to surrender an insurance card.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on Aug. 20.

Police also issued a 90-day administrative driver’s licence suspension and impounded the commercial vehicle for seven days.