68 kilos of cocaine seized from semi-truck in Tennessee drug operation

A joint federal, state, and local investigation has led to the seizure of 68 kilograms of cocaine that authorities say was being transported in a tractor-trailer from Texas to Tennessee.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, investigators identified a semi-truck and trailer carrying the cocaine on Jul. 3 as it traveled from Texas to Nashville. The investigation, led by the TBI and the 23rd Judicial District Drug Task Force, culminated in multiple search warrants in Nashville.

(Photo: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

In addition to the cocaine, investigators seized 36 firearms, three sets of body armor, a kilogram press, and an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency.

Three people were arrested and each was charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute more than 300 grams of cocaine:

Perry White, 44, of Nashville, Tenn.

Jesus Garza, 45, of Donna, Texas.

Antonio Diaz, 35, of Texas City, Texas.

Each was held on a $100,000 bond.

The investigation involved the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the 23rd Judicial District Drug Task Force, the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division, the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Dickson Police Department, the McEwen Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

The charges are allegations only. The accused are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.