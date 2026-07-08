Operation Hard Ball probe alleges longhaul trucks used in cross-border drug trafficking

Federal prosecutors allege an international organized crime network used longhaul commercial trucks to move hundreds of kilograms of cocaine and methamphetamine from Southern California into Canada as part of a sweeping investigation that resulted in 24 arrests across the United States, Canada and Europe.

The investigation, known as Operation Hard Ball, led to charges against 37 defendants in three separate federal indictments targeting India-based organized crime groups accused of racketeering, drug trafficking, extortion, murder-for-hire and other offences. The arrests were announced Tuesday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California.

One of the indictments alleges members of a drug trafficking organization routinely transported narcotics concealed aboard longhaul semi-trucks traveling from the Los Angeles area to Canada.

According to the Justice Department, the organization allegedly moved “hundreds of kilograms of cocaine and methamphetamine each week” using commercial trucks departing from Los Angeles, West Covina, Ontario, Fontana and Perris. Prosecutors also allege farm trucks were used at times to conceal narcotics during portions of the transportation route.

The indictment alleges conspirators transported approximately 430.1 kg (948 lb.) of cocaine between July 2023 and November 2024. As part of the broader investigation, authorities said they seized approximately 1,000 kg (2,205 lb.) of cocaine and 12 firearms.

Among those charged are Ravinder Singh Dhanda, also known as “Randy,” “Rolex” and “John Wick”; Jaskarn Baghri; and Gurtej Singh Smagh.

According to the indictment, Dhanda allegedly negotiated transportation rates and logistics with drug trafficking organizations while subcontracting the storage and transportation of narcotics. Prosecutors allege Smagh obtained information regarding the timing and location of border inspections from a Canadian border official to facilitate cross-border drug shipments. Those allegations have not been proven in court.

The Justice Department’s announcement does not identify any trucking companies, commercial carriers or drivers allegedly involved in the transportation network, nor does it indicate whether legitimate freight shipments were used to conceal the narcotics.

Operation Hard Ball was led by the FBI with assistance from law enforcement agencies in the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia. The investigation also includes allegations linking some defendants to the June 2023 murder of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia, as well as other violent crimes and transnational organized crime activity.

An indictment contains allegations only. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.