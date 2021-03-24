AMTA joins forces with #NotInMyCity to fight human trafficking

The Alberta Motor Transport Association (AMTA) is spreading the word and providing education about human trafficking and sexual exploitation by teaming up with #NotInMyCity, an organization focused on children and youth, that aims to disrupt and end this danger to society.

AMTA’s member companies, employees and drivers in the province can take part in a short, 30-minute course, that is free of charge. Upon completion, a certificate will be provided. This online learning course about human trafficking for the transportation industry is unique in Canada.

AMTA President Chris Nash adds a #NotInMyCity decal to a truck. Photo – AMTA

“Safety is at the core of our association and that extends far beyond just commercial transportation; it includes the safety of all Albertans. As countless eyes and ears who are on the road every day, our membership can play an active role in raising awareness about this horrific issue and be a key part of the solution,” says Chris Nash, President of the AMTA.

In just three years, #NotInMyCity has quickly grown into a strong, collaborative organization, working with established agencies and groups to raise awareness and facilitate strategic alliances.

Country superstar Paul Brandt is the founder of #NotInMyCity. Photo – Jon Sweet

“We know victims are being moved through public transportation corridors. By providing information and practical tools to commercial transportation companies and drivers, they are better equipped to say something if they see something,” says country superstar Paul Brandt, founder of #NotInMyCity,

Key areas of focus for the online e-learning platform for the transportation industry includes information about the incidence of sexual exploitation and human trafficking in Canada, the behavioural signs that might indicate an exploited person, and how to get help without putting the concerned individual in harm.

Human trafficking for sexual exploitation is one of the fastest growing crimes nationally and globally and is the second largest source of illegal income worldwide. In Canada, 26% of trafficking victims are under the age of 18. While making up only 4% of the country’s population, 50% of Canada’s trafficking victims are Indigenous people.