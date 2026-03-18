Brampton man wanted after alleged trucking startup fraud nets $200,000 from investor

Police in Durham Region are searching for a Brampton, Ont.-based man accused of defrauding an investor by falsely claiming to launch a trucking and transportation business.

Investigators say the suspect convinced the victim to invest more than $200,000 by claiming he had secured a $1 million business loan and had multiple transportation contracts already in place.

According to the Durham Regional Police Service, those claims were fraudulent and no such loan or contracts existed.

The investigation began in late January when the Financial Crimes Unit received a complaint involving funds transferred to support what was presented as a startup trucking operation.

Police allege the suspect used false representations to persuade the victim to enter into a business partnership and provide startup capital.

Sahil Thakur, 35, of Brampton, is wanted on charges of obtaining funds by false pretences over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and fraud over $5,000.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Durham Regional Police Service Financial Crimes Unit or Crime Stoppers.

The allegations have not been proven in court.