Brampton men arrested in border drug bust
Brantford police arrested two men from Brampton, Ont. after Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) intercepted a tractor trailer attempting to enter Canada from the U.S. and seized 112 kg of cocaine from the vehicle.
The police service said in a news release it began the investigation with the help of the CBSA early this year.
They identified a group of people believed to be involved in trafficking cocaine into Canada and distributing it in Brantford, Ont. and surrounding areas.
In the early morning of Dec. 4, police said a tractor trailer belonging to Milton, Ont. company was intercepted while trying to cross the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont. with cocaine having a street value of about $12 million.
