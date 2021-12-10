Brampton men arrested in border drug bust

Brantford police arrested two men from Brampton, Ont. after Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) intercepted a tractor trailer attempting to enter Canada from the U.S. and seized 112 kg of cocaine from the vehicle.

The police service said in a news release it began the investigation with the help of the CBSA early this year.

Cocaine with a street value of $12 million was seized from the tractor trailer. (Brantford Police Service)

They identified a group of people believed to be involved in trafficking cocaine into Canada and distributing it in Brantford, Ont. and surrounding areas.

In the early morning of Dec. 4, police said a tractor trailer belonging to Milton, Ont. company was intercepted while trying to cross the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont. with cocaine having a street value of about $12 million.