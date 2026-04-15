CBP seizes $150,000 in counterfeit electronics at Buffalo border crossing

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Buffalo, N.Y., have seized nearly 1,000 counterfeit electronic devices discovered in a commercial truck shipment at the Peace Bridge crossing.

Officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection first encountered the shipment on Feb. 21 at the Peace Bridge warehouse, where a commercial vehicle was found carrying multiple loads of cellphones, smartwatches and streaming devices.

A subsequent investigation determined the goods bore counterfeit trademarks and they were seized. On March 30, CBP’s Consumer Products and Mass Merchandising Center of Excellence and Expertise appraised the shipment at about $150,000, based on the manufacturer’s suggested retail price if the items had been genuine.

“This seizure underscores the critical role that CBP officers play in protecting consumers and legitimate businesses from the dangers of counterfeit goods,” said acting port director Sharon Swiatek. “Our officers are safeguarding both the integrity of our supply chain and the safety of the public.”

CBP said it has the authority to detain, seize and destroy imported goods that violate trademark or copyright protections registered in the U.S., along with shipments involving misclassification, false country-of-origin markings or other compliance issues.

The agency noted counterfeit trade poses risks to supply chains, businesses and consumers, and in some cases can present health and safety concerns.

During fiscal 2025, CBP reported seizing more than 78 million counterfeit items with an estimated retail value of $7.3 billion if genuine.