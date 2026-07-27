Drug ring used trucking network to smuggle 1.7 tonnes of narcotics into Canada

A cross-border drug trafficking network used connections within the commercial trucking industry to move nearly 1.7 tonnes of illegal drugs into Canada, according to the Ontario Provincial Police.

Police said the intelligence-led investigation, dubbed Project Bay, uncovered what they described as a broker-style model operating within the commercial transportation sector, arranging for drivers to knowingly transport illicit drugs through legitimate supply chains.

The multi-agency investigation resulted in the seizure of approximately 973 kilograms of suspected cocaine, 660 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine and 49 kilograms of opium, along with oxycodone tablets, 17 firearms, ammunition, prohibited weapons, cash, money counters, electronic devices and other property.

Suspected cocaine (Photo: OPP)

The drugs have an estimated street value of more than $139 million. This is one of the most significant drug seizures in a single investigation in Ontario, police said.

The investigation began in January 2025 when the Windsor Police Service launched a drug trafficking probe. The Canada Border Services Agency joined the investigation the following month, with the Ontario Provincial Police later becoming involved through the Border Enforcement Security Task Force and the OPP-led Border Drug Interdiction Task Force as investigators expanded the cross-border and interprovincial investigation.

Suspected cocaine (Photo: OPP) Suspected cocaine (Photo: OPP) Suspected methamphetamine (Photo: OPP)

Police said U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Toronto Police Service and Peel Regional Police also assisted.

Investigators executed 22 search warrants between June 25 and July 20 at homes and businesses in Windsor, Corunna, LaSalle, Brampton, Kleinburg, Markham and Caledon.

In total, 21 people have been charged with 102 Criminal Code and Controlled Drugs and Substances Act offences. Nineteen have been arrested while two remain outstanding on arrest warrants.

Those charged include Gagandip Thindal, 27, of Brampton; Simranjit Singh, 32, of Brampton; Kanwarpal Kular, 32, of LaSalle; Jatinderpal Singh, 39, of Brampton; Jasvinder Sohi, 55, of Brampton; Tejwinder Sandhu, 29, of Brampton; Harjwinder Sandhu, 33, of Kitchener; Haninderpal Grewal, 34, of Barrie; Tarminder Singh, 19, of Brampton; Steven Scussolin, 32, of Windsor; Avtar Sahota, 54, of Shelburne; Mohamed Binhassan, 41, of Toronto; Michele Moscone, 28 of Windsor; Gundeep Tariwal, 32, of Brampton; Shawn Batte, 44, of Corunna; Zain Khawaja, 28, of Windsor; Villy Schwartz, 30, of Markham; Mehakpreet Singh, 24, of Brampton; and Karandeep Singh, 27, of Brampton. Two additional accused, aged 22 and 28 from Windsor, have not been identified and warrants have been issued for their arrests. The charges have not been proven in court.

The OPP Provincial Asset Forfeiture Unit has been engaged to investigate proceeds of crime and assist in the seizure of offence-related property.

Anti-tank rifle (Photo: OPP) (Photo: OPP)

Police said cocaine is not produced domestically and enters Canada through international drug trafficking networks, while the methamphetamine seized originated from multiple sources, including clandestine domestic laboratories and imported supplies.

The investigation into the source of the drugs and the full scope of the trafficking network remains ongoing.