Ontario trucker faces charges after drug bust at border

A Paris, Ont., commercial truck driver is facing drug charges after Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers found 60 kg of suspected cocaine in the truck at an Ontario port of entry last month.

On April 17, a Canadian resident, entered the country in a commercial truck at the Ambassador Bridge port of entry in Windsor. The truck was referred for a secondary examination. During the inspection of the truck cabin, border services officers discovered 60 bricks of suspected cocaine, weighing approximately 60 kg in total.

The CBSA arrested the 40-year-old driver and seized the suspected cocaine. The RCMP charged him with importation of cocaine and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

The matter is currently before the Ontario Court of Justice, in Windsor.