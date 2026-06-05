Phone number spoofing emerges as a new cargo theft tactic

Supply chain risk management company Overhaul is warning shippers and carriers about a rise in phone number spoofing schemes targeting cargo operations in the United States.

Number spoofing involves manipulating the caller ID information of outbound calls, often through Voice Over IP (VoIP) technologies, so that the call appears to originate from a trusted or familiar phone number. This tactic is commonly used to impersonate carriers, brokers, or consignees, making fraudulent communications seem credible.

Fraudsters often contact drivers or dispatch staff with urgent requests to reroute loads or change delivery details, relying on the apparent legitimacy and familiarity of the incoming number to gain trust.

Because the calls seem to come from verified businesses, the scams can be difficult to detect and harder for law enforcement to trace, Overhaul said in a news release.

However, outbound calls placed directly to verified contacts are not vulnerable to spoofing in the same way. This is why the company advised fleets and logistics providers to independently verify unusual or urgent requests by hanging up and calling back using previously confirmed contact numbers from internal records.

Overhaul also urged shippers handling high-value or frequently targeted freight to strengthen carrier and broker vetting procedures, including documenting drivers, tractors and trailers during pickups with photos and identification verification.

Particularly with strategic or fraudulent theft methods, contextual intelligence, remote compliance monitoring, real-time visibility, and an immediate escalation process with a path to effective law enforcement engagement are critical to recognizing and recovering stolen cargo, the release reads.