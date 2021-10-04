Possible explosives shut Ambassador Bridge

Windsor Police on Monday shut down traffic on the Ambassador Bridge for possible explosives located in the area.

The Canadian Border Service Agency alerted police after possible explosives were found inside a vehicle in secondary inspection. The explosive disposal unit is attending the scene. Police said in a tweet that no direct threats were made specific to places or persons. The threat of the possible explosives located is still being actively investigated.

Police said the area has been evacuated and busy crossing linking Windsor to Detroit, Michigan has been closed to traffic in both directions. Traffic is being rerouted to adjacent ports of entry of Windsor Detroit Tunnel and Blue Water Bridge.

