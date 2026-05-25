STA trailers to carry human trafficking, fraud awareness decals

The Saskatchewan Trucking Association and Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers have launched a province-wide campaign to combat human trafficking, exploitation, fraudulent activity and document fraud within the trucking industry.

The campaign, sponsored by Aero Delivery, includes four “See Something, Say Something” decal designs to be placed on the rear of commercial truck trailers operating across Saskatchewan. The goal is to encourage drivers and the public to report suspicious activity anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

“The trucking industry travels every highway and into every community in this province,” said Susan Ewart, executive director of the Saskatchewan Trucking Association. “Our members are in a unique position to help raise awareness and be part of the solution. This campaign reinforces our commitment to safety, professionalism, and accountability.”

STA says human trafficking and document fraud can often go unnoticed. By turning trailers into mobile awareness messages, the association and Crime Stoppers hope to increase reporting and strengthen community vigilance.

“Human trafficking is often hidden in plain sight,” said Sgt. James Flynn, police co-ordinator with Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers. “We urge anyone with information, no matter how minor it may seem, to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously; timely information can assist law enforcement in identifying offenders and safeguarding victims.”

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers Saskatchewan at 800-222-TIPS (8477).