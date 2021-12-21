Thieves target cargo during winter holidays

Computer electronics, televisions, major appliances, and all kinds of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages are most common targets for cargo thieves this holiday season, CargoNet has warned.

CargoNet reviewed theft data from a 10-day analysis period spanning Dec. 23 to Jan. 2 for the past 5 years to help secure supply chains for the upcoming holiday period.

There were a total of 185 theft events recorded for an average of 37 events per holiday period. The average stolen shipment was valued at $151,199. Theft was highest during the 2016 holiday during which CargoNet recorded 51 theft events.

(Infographic: CargoNet)

Activity was lowest on Christmas Day, but the two days prior accounted for 24% of volume in the analysis period and we note that when the exact day of theft is not known, our statistics assume the event occurred on the first possible day in the range, CargoNet said in a press release on Tuesday.

“Our analysis also showed a spike in theft on Dec. 23, Dec. 31, and Jan. 1 – which had the most activity of any other day in the analysis.”

Earlier, CargoNet’s analyzed theft records from the previous five U.S. Thanksgiving holidays. There were 137 theft records recorded in the analysis period with an average of 27 per year.

Step up security

Organizations can step up security by arranging for same-day delivery of short-haul shipments, embedding covert tracking devices, and by using high-security locks to prevent trailer burglaries. Drivers should not leave their vehicles or shipments unattended, especially within 250 miles of pickup. Drivers should also be on the lookout for any vehicles that appear to be following them.

