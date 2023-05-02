Trucker arrested after 30 kg of suspected cocaine seized at Alberta border

A driver was arrested and charged after Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers discovered and seized approximately 30 kg of suspected cocaine from his truck in southern Alberta.

On April 9, CBSA officers made the discovery following the examination of a commercial truck at the Coutts border crossing. The driver was carrying a shipment destined for Calgary. During the search of the vehicle, officers also discovered 5.7 g of suspected opium.

The driver was transferred to the Alberta RCMP Integrated Border Enforcement Unit’s custody along with the suspected narcotics.

The 35-year-old driver has been charged with importation of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, and smuggling into Canada. The individual is scheduled to appear in Lethbridge Provincial Court on May 26.