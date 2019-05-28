Canadian carriers recognized by GM

HARTLAND, N.B. – Day & Ross and Verspeeten Cartage been recognized by GM as 2018 suppliers of the year on May 15.

The awards recognize suppliers that consistently exceed GM’s expectations, create outstanding value, or introduce innovations to the company.

“We hold our suppliers to a high bar,” said Steve Kiefer, GM senior vice-president, global purchasing and supply chain. “They went above and beyond to deliver the innovations and quality that will help us earn customers for life.”

“We are honored to be recognized by GM as a Supplier of the Year. This award is a testament to the commitment, dedication, innovation and hard work of all our team members at Day & Ross,” said Shawn McMahon, president, dedicated and e-commerce. “We take great pride in safely and efficiently delivering exceptional service to support the success of our clients. We look forward to continued collaboration and growth with GM.”