CBSA officer charged after truck carrying drugs, tobacco allowed to enter Canada

A Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officer has been charged following an investigation into a commercial truck that entered Canada carrying millions of dollars in contraband.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said Daniel Notarianni, a border services officer at the Queenston-Lewiston Bridge port of entry, was arrested after allegedly allowing a transport truck and trailer into Canada without following CBSA procedures.

The truck was later found to contain large quantities of opium, cannabis products and tobacco.

The investigation began after the CBSA flagged concerns and referred the matter to RCMP Federal Policing – Central Region.

The truck driver, Abhishek Abhishek, was also arrested and charged.

Both men face multiple charges, including conspiracy to import a controlled substance, trafficking, importation, and possession for the purpose of trafficking under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act and Cannabis Act, as well as offenses related to the transport and sale of tobacco.

Notarianni was arrested in January, with a warrant executed March 6. He was scheduled to appear in court March 18, while the driver appeared March 13.

Police said the case underscores the importance of cooperation between agencies in maintaining border security.

“This investigation highlights the strength of the partnership between the RCMP and the CBSA in maintaining a secure border,” said Supt. Dale Foote, officer in charge of Border Integrity with RCMP Federal Policing – Central Region.

The investigation remains ongoing.