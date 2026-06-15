Supply chain roles requiring AI skills outpacing overall labor market

Demand for supply chain roles requiring artificial intelligence skills has increased 387% in just three years, significantly outpacing overall labor market growth, according to Gartner, Inc.

“The demand for AI skills in supply chain is accelerating at a rate that far exceeds the broader labor market, creating a widening talent gap that organizations cannot close through hiring alone,” said Tess Frenzel, director analyst in Gartner’s supply chain practice.

Gartner said it analyzed more than 35 million job postings between the first quarter of 2023 and first quarter of 2026, including almost 600,000 roles in supply chain.

The research found that supply chain jobs requiring AI skills are growing faster than the growth rate for all job postings requiring AI skills across industries. This is resulting in higher costs and longer hiring timelines for roles that require both supply chain expertise and AI proficiency.

The analysis also found that demand for AI skills is currently concentrated at the mid-senior level, which accounts for 58% of roles requiring these capabilities.

A separate survey by Gartner of 350 global business executives with annual revenue of at least $1 billion found that 80% who have piloted AI or autonomous technologies have cut jobs due to automation, regardless of whether the technology was actually generating returns.