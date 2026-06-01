UPS expands Mexico air freight services for automotive supply chains

UPS is investing nearly $50 million to strengthen its network and industry-specific logistics capabilities aimed at automotive and industrial manufacturers, including expanded cross-border air freight service tied to Mexico.

The company said it will launch new time-definite North American Air Freight (NAAF) options beginning in August, offering one-, two- and three-day heavy air freight service to and from Mexico for the first time. UPS says the move is designed to help manufacturers move high-value, time-sensitive parts with greater speed and predictability while reducing border delays and improving shipment visibility.

“Our automotive and industrial customers want an easy button for logistics,” said Matt Guffey, UPS chief commercial and strategy officer. “They need reliability, visibility and a partner that understands their supply chains — end to end, today and tomorrow.”

UPS said the expanded service integrates transportation, customs brokerage and warehousing into a single offering, rather than relying on multiple carriers. The company said the new capabilities are intended to support increasingly complex North American manufacturing supply chains facing pressure from automation, geopolitical shifts and changing regulations.

The investment also includes broader network upgrades aimed at automotive and industrial shippers, including expanded next-day delivery reach, increased facility automation and RFID-enabled shipment visibility across its network. UPS said 67.5% of its facilities now feature automation technology.

The company also highlighted its UPS Ground with Freight Pricing offering for shipments exceeding 150 lb., positioning it as an alternative for shippers seeking less-than-truckload service with small-package network reliability.

UPS said it has also assembled a dedicated team of more than 300 subject matter experts focused on serving automotive and industrial customers.