ACT Research plots out battery-electric vehicle adoption rates

Just 1.2% of Classes 4-8 North American commercial vehicles were battery-electric in 2021, but that’ll climb to 53% in 2040, according to a new analysis from ACT Research.

Its 250-page Charging Forward report examines the adoption rate in various applications.

“We’ve really spent a considerable amount of time looking at the regulatory landscape to understand how policies and regulations will impact BEV (battery-electric vehicle) and FCEV (fuel-cell-electric vehicle) adoption,” said Lydia Vieth, research analyst, electrification and autonomy for ACT Research.

“Everything from ZEV mandates and NOx emissions regulations to relaxing weight penalties and local air quality rules. Regulatory impacts are built into our TCO (total cost of operation) model, and we’ve made it easy for our clients to factor in their own subsidies and incentives. This means ACT is able to give our clients not only BEV and FCEV adoption rates for 23 work applications of Classes 4-8 vehicles, but a complete understanding of the factors and circumstances driving those adoption rates in North America.”