AMTA gets funding for truck electrification project

EDMONTON, Alta. – Part of Emissions Reduction Alberta’s (ERA) $100 million investment into clean technology projects will be put into the province’s trucking industry.

The Alberta Motor Transport Association (AMTA) will receive over $7.3 million for the Alberta Zero Emissions Truck Electrification Collaboration (AZETEC).

“This is a very exciting project for the AMTA and our member companies,” said AMTA president Chris Nash. “This initiative is primarily about moving freight on Alberta’s highways with zero emissions, but it is also about the future of the Alberta economy. Alberta is in the transportation fuel business, and that business is changing. The AZETEC project demonstrates that Alberta’s commercial transportation industry is leading the transition towards innovative, zero-emission transportation that meets the province’s unique needs.”

Funding projects were selected through the ERA’s Best Challenge, which providing funding for biotechnology, electricity, and sustainable transportation innovations.

“Our Best Challenge is about accelerating the most promising clean technology solutions across multiple sectors—from new solar opportunities in coal-impacted communities to electrification of bus fleets to energy storage and bold new uses for hydrogen,” said Steve MacDonald, ERA CEO. “These projects will help demonstrate and scale-up innovative technologies that can be adopted in communities across Alberta and around the world. They support economic growth, community health and demonstrate environmental leadership on a local, national and global scale.”

According to the ERA, the combined value of the new clean technology projects is $600 million, and if successful, would lead to a cumulative greenhouse gas reduction of more than 2.5 million tons of CO2 by the year 2030.

Other projects receiving funding include Shell Canada Energy for the Shell Alberta Bioenergy Project, eCamion for a demonstration of battery-based bus charging routes, and Enmax Generation Portfolio for its e-fleet pilot.

“At Enmax, we are actively exploring technology advancements and the potential they can create for our customers and our communities,” said James McKee, executive vice-president of energy services for Enmax. “The funding received from ERA will enable us to implement an E-Fleet pilot and a Midstream Industrial Solar Storage pilot, and these first-in-Canada demonstrations will test innovative and environmentally-responsible technology in real life environments, providing learnings that can be transferred to broader applications in support of a lower carbon future.”

The ERA receives grants from the Alberta government from the Climate Change and Emissions Management Fund and provides funding to reduce emissions by investing the carbon levy paid by large industrial emitters into clean technology solutions.

So far, the ERA has committed more than $572 million in funding to 164 projects.

