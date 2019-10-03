Anheuser-Busch adds electric BYD trucks

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Anheuser-Busch has announced it will deploy 21 BYD battery-electric trucks in its California fleet, which marks the largest Class 8 electric truck deployment in North America.

The trucks will be added as part of the Zero Emission Beverage Handling and Distribution at Scale project, and will operate out of four distribution facilities in Southern California.

“At Anheuser-Busch, we are committed to leading our industry towards a more sustainable future by reducing our carbon emissions across our value chain by 25% by 2025,” said Angie Slaughter, vice-president of sustainability procurement at Anheuser-Busch. “The transport industry is one that is prime for innovative solutions and we are excited to continue driving progress towards a zero-emission fleet through this partnership.”

Anheuser-Busch says it has put the BYD 8TT electric truck through extensive testing, to evaluate range, acceleration, gradeability, charging speed, and more. The trucks are to enter service near the end of 2019 with full project completion coming in early 2021.