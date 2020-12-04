B.C. fleets continue adopting natural gas

SURREY, B.C. – At least 13 B.C. transportation organizations have put 144 natural gas-fueled vehicles into service this year, FortisBC reports.

While the biggest adopter was BC Transit, with 78 CNG vehicles going into service, trucking fleets were also active.

“B.C.’s commercial transportation sector accounts for around 40% of the province’s total greenhouse gas emissions each year, so it’s a significant area of opportunity for us to reduce emissions quickly,” said Sarah Smith, director of NGT, regional LNG and renewable gases with FortisBC. “I’m so proud to see these organizations, many of them staple names in their respective industries, taking significant climate action amidst this pandemic.”

(Photo: UPS)

Compressed natural gas (CNG) is leading the way with most adopters, which Fortis says reduces GHG emissions by about 25% compared to diesel. The gas supplier says the fleets will reduce fuel costs by about 45% each year, and Fortis helps with financial incentives.

“There are over 900 natural gas vehicles on B.C. roads today, and natural gas, from compressed and liquefied to renewable gas, can make meaningful emission reductions immediately,” said Smith. “But clearly the value extends deeper than that. Adopting these vehicles is also easier on your wallets and we’ll provide incentives to help the transition.”

“We currently have three vehicles running on LNG and we’ll undoubtedly be putting more on the road soon,” said Ken Johnson, general manager of Ken Johnson Trucking. “I believe companies have a responsibility to do the right thing, and especially transportation companies should be doing what they can to reduce their total emissions. We at Ken Johnson Trucking wanted to do our part, and we’re glad to work with FortisBC. Their assistance in getting us over that initial learning curve was really helpful.”