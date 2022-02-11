BCTA eyes zero-emissions transport by 2060

The B.C. Trucking Association (BCTA) is calling on the province to legislate a zero-emissions vehicle (ZEV) sales mandate for commercial vehicles sold in the province.

However, it’s calling for a ban on non-ZEV sales to take effect in 2050 for medium-duty vehicles, and 2060 for heavy-duty vehicles, giving the industry plenty of time to prepare.

“As the availability of heavy-duty zero-emission vehicles continues to grow we need to address the challenges affecting uptake if we want to decarbonize our sector and do our part to build a cleaner, stronger economy for BC,” said BCTA president, Dave Earle. “It is essential that more action is taken to support the transition, and we hope our recommendation will facilitate the discussion that is urgently needed. We look forward to working with all levels of government to identify solutions that will accelerate the adoption of green vehicles to our industry.”

The BCTA notes the province has among the most ambitious greenhouse gas emissions reductions targets in the world, aiming to be 40% below 2007 levels by 2030 and 80% by 2050. Medium- and heavy-duty vehicles contribute about half of the GHG emissions produced by the province’s road transportation sources, BCTA says.

The association also wants the province to help remove barriers to the adoption of ZEVs, which face limitations such as higher purchase price, range concerns, performance in various operating temperatures and terrains, and a lack of fueling and charging infrastructure.