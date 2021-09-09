Camionnage CP first Canadian fleet to order electric Kenworth T680E

Camionnage CP has become the first company in Canada to order an electric Kenworth T680E truck.

It will be deployed in drayage operations at the Port of Montreal.

“Camionnage CP is committed to reducing our emissions and creating a more sustainable future for generations to come,” said Martin Moisan, Camionnage CP co-owner. “We’re proud to be an early adopter of the Kenworth T680E and look forward to operating battery electric vehicles that will help cut our carbon footprint.”

(Photo: Kenworth)

“This is an important moment in Quebec as we move toward battery electric vehicles in the trucking industry. We appreciate the leadership role of Camionnage CP in this effort,” added Mike Parent, general manager of Kenworth Montreal in Saint-Laurent, Quebec.

The T680E is available as a day cab 6×4 in tractor or straight truck configuration. It can produce up to 670 peak hp and 1,623 lb.-ft. of torque, and has a range of 150 miles.