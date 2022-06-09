Canada Post promises to electrify 14,000-vehicle fleet

Canada Post announced it will electrify its entire fleet of 14,000 vehicles by 2040 as part of its plan to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

It will spend $1 billion to transform its fleet, with an initial goal of being 50% electric by 2030.

(Photo: Canada Post)

“We have a responsibility to Canadians, and to their children and grandchildren, to help lead the way to a more sustainable future,” said Doug Ettinger, president and CEO. “Canada Post has one of the biggest fleets in the country, over 68,000 employees, a significant real estate portfolio, and an extensive supply chain. The challenge ahead is great, and we know the greening of our transportation is critical. That’s why we’ve committed to net-zero operations and a fully electric fleet by 2040.”

The organization also plans to retrofit facilities, build net-zero carbon buildings, and source renewable energy for its real estate operations.

It has already opened a net-zero parcel sorting facility in Scarborough, Ont., capable of handling more than 1 million packages a day. This week, Canada Post showed an electric vehicle it will pilot on routes west of downtown Ottawa. The low-speed vehicle will only travel up to 40 km/h and will be evaluated over the course of the next year.