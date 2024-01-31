ChargePoint says charging demand outpacing supply

Data from ChargePoint shows that demand for electric vehicle charging – including from commercial fleets – is outpacing supply.

Its own global network provided more than 1 terawatt of charging in 2023, but ChargePoint noted utilization is drastically outpacing growth in new ports worldwide.

Last year, ChargePoint saw a 53% increase in charging sessions, with a 70% increase in energy supplied.

“Increased utilization pressure across all commercial segments demonstrates that EV charging has gone from a perk to necessity for businesses, their employees, and their customers,” said Rick Wilmer, CEO of ChargePoint. “With more EVs on the road, drivers are looking for reliable and accessible charging where it’s most convenient for them, whether that’s pulling off the side of the highway to charge and grab snacks, or plugging in for a few hours while they’re at work. It is clear that charging infrastructure must scale more rapidly alongside the consumer and commercial adoption of EVs.”

In North America, fueling and convenience locations saw a 109% increase in charging sessions year over year, while the number of active ports increased just 47%. Corporate fleets saw charging sessions increase 83% from the prior year, with just a 54% increase in active ports. The number of active ports refers to those on the ChargePoint network in North America and in Europe with at least one charging session over the relevant period.